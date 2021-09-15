PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.83 million and $130,899.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00064699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00150046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00796905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00046692 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

