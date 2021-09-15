Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 832 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $577.76 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.21. The company has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

