Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

