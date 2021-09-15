Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 314,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,172.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 402,997 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 462,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 633,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 379,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

