Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,836 Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,949,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,335,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,758,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $124.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.07.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

