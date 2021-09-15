Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,667,000 after acquiring an additional 136,716 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,260,000 after acquiring an additional 150,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,395,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

