Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 57.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

