Piper Sandler Boosts SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $12.00

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

SKIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

SkillSoft stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

