PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,455 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STM opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

