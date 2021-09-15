PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,286 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $134,063.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,370 shares of company stock worth $7,269,743 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

