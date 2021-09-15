PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $147.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average of $152.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

