PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDRV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 21,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

