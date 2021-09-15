PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 923 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 333,303.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 753,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 151,307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Canon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 116,144 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 96,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,844,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging System BU, Medical System BU and Industry and Others BU. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

