PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,662 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 336,082 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 301,154 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

