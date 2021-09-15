Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 366,716 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 366,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after buying an additional 110,116 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.