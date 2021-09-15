PolkaDomain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $60,688.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $60,688.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 81% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00176141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.63 or 0.99948846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.60 or 0.07151306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.00865423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002858 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,104,349 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

