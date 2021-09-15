Polyient Games Governance Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $130,770.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $130,770.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $174.07 or 0.00361778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00146665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00834105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046304 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

