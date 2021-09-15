Portion (PRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $85,252.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00151448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.62 or 0.00805307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047033 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,657,921 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

