Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $392.58 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 303,572 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $392,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

NYSE UNP opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

