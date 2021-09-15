Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $456.21 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $456,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,441,000 after acquiring an additional 218,487 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,144,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,018,000 after acquiring an additional 167,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,037,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADC. Truist increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

