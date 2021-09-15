Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,407,752 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.23% of Kilroy Realty worth $424,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $35,300,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

