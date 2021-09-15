Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 58,416 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $287,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of BDX opened at $260.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.