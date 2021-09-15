PRIZM 1-Day Volume Tops $92,537.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $92,537.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001883 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,091,592 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

