ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $44,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.