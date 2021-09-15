ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $44,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $804.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

