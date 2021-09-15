ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of PRQR opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.56.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

