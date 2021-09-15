Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $62.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of PRTA opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Prothena by 189.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

