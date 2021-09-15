Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Trading 142.7% Higher

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) traded up 142.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 1,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

About Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF)

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

