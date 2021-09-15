Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

OGZPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

OGZPY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

