Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,064.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $8,064.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.03 or 0.07134060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.34 or 0.99776586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.00863661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.