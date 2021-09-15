Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.77 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $402.70 million and approximately $25.77 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00121418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00173876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.07 or 1.00061373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.03 or 0.07123899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.20 or 0.00875057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.