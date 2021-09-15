Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Korn Ferry Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,110. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

