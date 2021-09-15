Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,026.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

