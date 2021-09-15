Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Boosted by Analyst

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $61.42 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6,142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

