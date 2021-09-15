Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invacare in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Invacare stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invacare by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Invacare by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

