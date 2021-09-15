QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

