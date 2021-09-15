QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.10. 40,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,847,491. The firm has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

