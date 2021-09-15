Quantstamp Hits Market Cap of $37.73 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $37.73 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Coin Profile

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

