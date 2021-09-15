QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro Sells 263,762 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QS stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.