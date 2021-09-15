Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

