Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $436,663. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

