Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 174.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 523,809 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 1.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in 908 Devices by 230.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 216,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,351. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $995.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

