Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Watsco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $277.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

