Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,498 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

