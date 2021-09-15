Rai Reflex Index Price Hits $3.02 on Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00006325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $54.61 million and $2.23 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00075769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00122270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00178586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.04 or 0.07101218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,863.67 or 1.00084256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00864017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,052,836 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.