Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.09.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.