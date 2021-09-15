Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

