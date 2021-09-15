RCM Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,865 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,769% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $76.16 million, a P/E ratio of 341.17 and a beta of 1.95. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

