Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $36.50.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.