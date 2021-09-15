Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

